Summit Therapeutics PLC (SMMT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Summit Therapeutics PLC (SMMT) closed the most recent trading day at $3.68, moving +0.55% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.39%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.65%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 51.24% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 29.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 25.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SMMT as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.11, up 68.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.79 million, up 170.61% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SMMT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SMMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.