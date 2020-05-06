Summit Therapeutics PLC (SMMT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Summit Therapeutics PLC (SMMT) closed at $3.11, marking a +0.33% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.92%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.51%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SMMT as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, SMMT is projected to report earnings of -$0.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 60%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.84 million, up 787.5% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SMMT should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 26.26% higher. SMMT is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

