News & Insights

Stocks
SMMT

Summit Therapeutics initiated with an Outperform at JMP Securities

November 04, 2024 — 04:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JMP Securities initiated coverage of Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) with an Outperform rating and $32 price target The firm acknowledges the risk associated with data obtained from Chinese patients only, but believes the results obtained from the Orient are of a much higher standard given the significant increase in deals and growing healthcare market in China. With multiple global Phase 3 studies under way and “solid” head-to-head monotherapy data, Summit has the potential to achieve commercialization in the smaller EGFRm and first-line lung cancer, patient population, achieving $17.9B in global peak revenues, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SMMT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.