Summit Therapeutics Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SMMT) top owners are individual investors with 60% stake, while35% is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 60% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual insiders, on the other hand, account for 35% of the company's stockholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Summit Therapeutics, beginning with the chart below. NasdaqGM:SMMT Ownership Breakdown August 20th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Summit Therapeutics?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Institutions have a very small stake in Summit Therapeutics. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too. NasdaqGM:SMMT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 20th 2022

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Summit Therapeutics. With a 34% stake, CEO Robert Duggan is the largest shareholder. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 2.8% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 1.3% by the third-largest shareholder. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, Mahkam Zanganeh is also a Member of the Board of Directors, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Summit Therapeutics

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Summit Therapeutics Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$220m, and insiders have US$77m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 60% stake in Summit Therapeutics, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Summit Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Summit Therapeutics (including 3 which are a bit concerning) .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

