SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS Earnings Preview: Recent $SMMT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS ($SMMT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.08 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SMMT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP added 2,134,396 shares (+61.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,088,296
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,118,270 shares (+20.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,955,528
- DARWIN GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LTD. removed 1,084,880 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,359,683
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,066,531 shares (+890.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,032,245
- ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP removed 941,908 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $20,627,785
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 827,483 shares (+67.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,766,434
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 724,040 shares (+6.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,920,493
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.