Summit Therapeutics Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SMMT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SMMT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.88, changing hands as high as $21.82 per share. Summit Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMMT's low point in its 52 week range is $6.78 per share, with $36.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.28.

