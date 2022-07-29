Summit State Bank's (NASDAQ:SSBI) Dividend Will Be $0.12

The board of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 18th of August, with investors receiving $0.12 per share. This means that the annual payment will be 3.1% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Summit State Bank's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible.

Summit State Bank has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 19% also shows that Summit State Bank is able to comfortably pay dividends.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 30.3% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 16% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqGM:SSBI Historic Dividend July 29th 2022

Summit State Bank Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.262, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.48. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.2% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Summit State Bank has grown earnings per share at 30% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Summit State Bank Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. See if management have their own wealth at stake, by checking insider shareholdings in Summit State Bank stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.