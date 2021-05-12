Summit State Bank (SSBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Summit State Bank (SSBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SSBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 26th quarter that SSBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16, the dividend yield is 3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SSBI was $16, representing a -12.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.25 and a 79.77% increase over the 52 week low of $8.90.

SSBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.89.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SSBI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.