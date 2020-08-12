Summit State Bank (SSBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Summit State Bank (SSBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SSBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that SSBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.92, the dividend yield is 4.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SSBI was $9.92, representing a -24.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.21 and a 52.62% increase over the 52 week low of $6.50.

SSBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.41.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SSBI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

