Summit State Bank reports Q3 EPS 9c vs 27c last year

“In this time of economic uncertainty, the Board is focused on balancing its commitment to shareholders while also building capital, increasing liquidity and positioning the Bank to create long-term value,” said Brian Reed, President and CEO. “As such, the Bank is not announcing a dividend for the third quarter of 2024.”

