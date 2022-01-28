Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.12

The board of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 17th of February, with investors receiving US$0.12 per share. This makes the dividend yield 3.0%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Summit State Bank's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Summit State Bank was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 22.1% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 20% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NasdaqGM:SSBI Historic Dividend January 28th 2022

Summit State Bank Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from US$0.26 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.44. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.2% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Summit State Bank has impressed us by growing EPS at 22% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Summit State Bank Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Summit State Bank might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Are management backing themselves to deliver performance? Check their shareholdings in Summit State Bank in our latest insider ownership analysis. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

