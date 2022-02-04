Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

It looks like Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Summit State Bank's shares before the 9th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.44 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Summit State Bank has a trailing yield of 2.7% on the current stock price of $16.25. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Summit State Bank can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Summit State Bank has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 21% of its income after tax.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Summit State Bank's earnings per share have risen 18% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Summit State Bank has delivered an average of 5.3% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Summit State Bank is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Summit State Bank for the upcoming dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Overall, Summit State Bank looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

