IAG

Summit Royalty Acquires Cash Flowing Royalties And Stream From IAMGOLD For $17.5 Mln

June 18, 2025 — 08:27 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Summit Royalty Corp., Wednesday announced the acquisition of cash flowing royalties and stream from IAMGOLD Corp. (IAG) and its affiliates for $17.5 million, comprising of cash consideration of $10 million and shares of the company valued at $7.5 million.

The agreement deals with seven royalties and one stream from IAMGOLD, which is expected to make Summit a preeminent cash flowing junior royalty and streaming company focused on precious metals.

In the pre-market hours, IAG is trading at $7.50, down 0.51 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

