Summit Royalty Acquires Cash Flowing Royalties And Stream From IAMGOLD For $17.5 Mln

(RTTNews) - Summit Royalty Corp., Wednesday announced the acquisition of cash flowing royalties and stream from IAMGOLD Corp. (IAG) and its affiliates for $17.5 million, comprising of cash consideration of $10 million and shares of the company valued at $7.5 million.

The agreement deals with seven royalties and one stream from IAMGOLD, which is expected to make Summit a preeminent cash flowing junior royalty and streaming company focused on precious metals.

In the pre-market hours, IAG is trading at $7.50, down 0.51 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.