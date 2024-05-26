News & Insights

Summit Minerals Secures Funding for Brazil Exploration

May 26, 2024 — 08:28 pm EDT

Summit Minerals Limited (AU:SUM) has released an update.

Summit Minerals Limited has announced an oversubscribed $2M equity placement to fuel aggressive exploration of Niobium and Rare Earth Element (REE) projects in Brazil. The company has received strong market support, with a placement price at a 7.3% premium over the recent volume-weighted average price (VWAP). These funds will enable Summit to both expedite their exploration activities at the Equador and Juazerinho Prospects and evaluate additional complementary opportunities.

