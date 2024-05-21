News & Insights

Stocks

Summit Minerals Limited Schedules Shareholder Vote

May 21, 2024 — 03:38 am EDT

Summit Minerals Limited (AU:SUM) has released an update.

Summit Minerals Limited has announced a general meeting for shareholders on June 20, 2024, to vote on key resolutions including the approval to issue shares for an acquisition, the granting of performance rights and options to directors Peretz Schapiro and Bishoy Habib under the Employee Securities Incentive Plan. The meeting will take place at their Mount Hawthorn office in Western Australia, and decisions made will have a significant impact on shareholder interests.

