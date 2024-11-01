News & Insights

Summit Minerals Expands with New Share Issuance

November 01, 2024 — 04:17 am EDT

Summit Minerals Limited (AU:SUM) has released an update.

Summit Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 1.5 million fully paid ordinary shares, marking a significant step for the company as it seeks to enhance its market presence. The new securities are set to be quoted on the ASX, providing an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s growth potential.

