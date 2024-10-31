Summit Minerals Director Increases Stake, Signals Confidence

Summit Minerals Limited (AU:SUM) has released an update.

Summit Minerals Limited’s director, Bishoy Habib, has increased his indirect holdings by acquiring 147,260 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market trade, bringing his total to 550,000 shares. This strategic move may reflect confidence in the company’s prospects, drawing interest from investors keen on stock market developments.

