Summit Minerals Director Increases Shareholding

Summit Minerals Limited (AU:SUM) has released an update.
Summit Minerals Limited has announced a change in the shareholding interest of its director, Gower He, who acquired an additional 66,488 fully paid ordinary shares through on-market trades. This acquisition raises his total holdings to 1,208,034 shares, reflecting a strategic move in the company’s stock by its leadership.
