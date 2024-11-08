News & Insights

Stocks

Summit Minerals Director Increases Shareholding

November 08, 2024 — 01:29 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Summit Minerals Limited (AU:SUM) has released an update.

Summit Minerals Limited has announced a change in the shareholding interest of its director, Gower He, who acquired an additional 66,488 fully paid ordinary shares through on-market trades. This acquisition raises his total holdings to 1,208,034 shares, reflecting a strategic move in the company’s stock by its leadership.

For further insights into AU:SUM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.