Summit Minerals Announces Trading Halt

May 22, 2024 — 08:38 pm EDT

Summit Minerals Limited (AU:SUM) has released an update.

Summit Minerals Limited (ASX: SUM) has requested a trading halt pending an announcement regarding a capital raise, with the halt to remain until the earlier of 27 May 2024 or the release of the announcement. The company has confirmed that there is no further information needed to inform the market about the halt, and there are no known reasons for it not to be granted.

