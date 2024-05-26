Summit Minerals Announces New Securities Issue

Summit Minerals Limited (AU:SUM) has released an update.

Summit Minerals Limited has announced a new proposal for issuing securities, aiming to place a total of 10,810,811 ordinary shares and 3,000,000 options expiring on September 30, 2025. The proposed issue date is set for June 4, 2024. This strategic move by the company could signal an opportunity for investors and stock market enthusiasts to participate in the company’s growth.

