SMLP

Summit Midstream Partners Posts Narrower Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

March 15, 2024 — 07:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Summit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP) posted a fourth quarter net loss of $15.1 million compared to a loss of $23.9 million, a year ago. Net loss per limited partner unit was $2.12 compared to a loss of $3.03. Total revenues increased to $127.32 million from $85.72 million, last year.

As of December 31, 2023, SMLP had $14.0 million in unrestricted cash on hand and $313 million drawn under $400 million ABL Revolver and $82.7 million of borrowing availability.

