Summit Midstream Gains Over Sale Of Utica Position To MPLX LP For $625 Mln

March 22, 2024 — 11:08 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP) are climbing over 29 percent on Friday morning following the sale of its Utica assets to a subsidiary of MPLX LP for $625 million in cash.

The company stated that the sale would enhance its credit profile and financial flexibility.

Currently, Summit's shares are moving up 29.5 percent, to $25.16 over the previous close of $19.43 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $13 and $26.88 in the past one year.

