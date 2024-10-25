Summit Materials upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl upgraded Summit Materials (SUM) to Outperform from Sector Perform with a price target of $53, up from $45.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SUM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.