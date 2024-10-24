Summit Materials trading halted, volatility trading pause

14:50 EDT Summit Materials (SUM) trading halted, volatility trading pause
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SUM:
- Summit Materials price target lowered to $56 from $58 at Jefferies
- Armstrong World price target raised to $122 from $121 at Jefferies
- Summit Materials price target lowered to $43 from $47 at JPMorgan
- Astec appoints Brian Harris as CFO
- Election 2024: Where To Put Your Money Ahead of the Vote
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.