Summit Materials to merge with Cementos Argos's US operations in $3.2 bln deal

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Summit Materials SUM.N said on Thursday it would merge with the U.S. operations of Cementos Argos in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at $3.2 billion, creating the fourth-largest cement platform in the United States.

Cementos Argos will receive about $1.2 billion in cash, subject to closing adjustments, and 54.7 million shares of Summit based on its closing price on Wednesday.

Argos USA has assets comprising four integrated cement plants, 140 ready-mix plants and eight ports, giving Summit a "significantly improved scale" in high-growth markets.

Cementos Argos will own about 31% of the combined company on upon the closing of the transaction.

