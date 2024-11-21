Summit Materials takeout price in ‘mid-$50s’ seems ‘reasonable,’ says Jefferies

After The Wall Street Journal said Quikrete Holdings is in advanced talks to acquire Summit Materials (SUM) and a deal reportedly could be announced as early as next week, Jefferies noted early reports of pushback on a low $50s offer price per Bloomberg. Now that the reporting suggests talks have since advanced, the firm sees upside from those levels and suspects “a mid-$50s+ takeout prices seems reasonable.” The firm has a Buy rating and $58 price target on Summit shares.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SUM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.