Summit Materials takeout price in ‘mid-$50s’ seems ‘reasonable,’ says Jefferies

After The Wall Street Journal said Quikrete Holdings is in advanced talks to acquire Summit Materials (SUM) and a deal reportedly could be announced as early as next week, Jefferies noted early reports of pushback on a low $50s offer price per Bloomberg. Now that the reporting suggests talks have since advanced, the firm sees upside from those levels and suspects “a mid-$50s+ takeout prices seems reasonable.” The firm has a Buy rating and $58 price target on Summit shares.
