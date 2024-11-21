News & Insights

Stocks

Summit Materials takeout price in ‘mid-$50s’ seems ‘reasonable,’ says Jefferies

November 21, 2024 — 03:00 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

After The Wall Street Journal said Quikrete Holdings is in advanced talks to acquire Summit Materials (SUM) and a deal reportedly could be announced as early as next week, Jefferies noted early reports of pushback on a low $50s offer price per Bloomberg. Now that the reporting suggests talks have since advanced, the firm sees upside from those levels and suspects “a mid-$50s+ takeout prices seems reasonable.” The firm has a Buy rating and $58 price target on Summit shares.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SUM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SUM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.