Summit Materials (SUM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Summit Materials Inc (Symbol: SUM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.96, changing hands as low as $20.02 per share. Summit Materials Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SUM's low point in its 52 week range is $13.42 per share, with $25.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.52.

