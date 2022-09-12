Summit Materials Says EVP And CFO Brian Harris Plans To Retire

(RTTNews) - Construction materials company Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) announced Monday that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brian Harris plans to retire after a decade with the Company.

As part of a planned transition, Harris will continue in the CFO role until a successor is installed, after which time he will take on a non-executive role until his retirement date in the fourth quarter of 2023.

To ensure a seamless transition, Harris will then continue to be engaged as a consultant to Summit for a period of time.

Harris joined Summit Materials as EVP and Chief Financial Officer in October 2013. He played a central role in Summit's 2015 IPO.

Summit's Board of Directors has embarked upon a search for Harris's successor, which is expected to include both external and internal candidates.

