Summit Materials near deal to be acquired by Quikrete, WSJ reports

November 21, 2024 — 01:05 pm EST

Building-materials provider Quikrete is in advanced talks to acquire Summit Materials (SUM), Lauren Thomas of Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter. A deal between Quikrete and Summit could be announced early next week, sources told the Journal. Shares of Summit jumped 9% to $52.53 following the report. Summit peers Vulcan Materials (VMC), Martin Marietta (MLM) and Eagle Materials (EXP) also ticked higher following the report.

