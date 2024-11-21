Summit Materials near deal to be acquired by Quikrete, WSJ reports

Building-materials provider Quikrete is in advanced talks to acquire Summit Materials (SUM), Lauren Thomas of Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter. A deal between Quikrete and Summit could be announced early next week, sources told the Journal. Shares of Summit jumped 9% to $52.53 following the report. Summit peers Vulcan Materials (VMC), Martin Marietta (MLM) and Eagle Materials (EXP) also ticked higher following the report.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SUM:
- Quikrete in advanced talks to acquire Summit Materials, WSJ says
- Summit Materials jumps 10% to $53.01 after WSJ report on buyout talks
- Summit Materials price target raised to $47 from $41 at DA Davidson
- Summit Materials price target raised to $60 from $47 at Truist
- Summit Materials price target raised to $54 from $49 at Loop Capital
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.