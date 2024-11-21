Summit Materials jumps 10% to $53.01 after WSJ report on buyout talks

12:59 EST Summit Materials (SUM) jumps 10% to $53.01 after WSJ report on buyout talks
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SUM:
- Summit Materials price target raised to $47 from $41 at DA Davidson
- Summit Materials price target raised to $60 from $47 at Truist
- Summit Materials price target raised to $54 from $49 at Loop Capital
- Summit Materials Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth
- Summit Materials reports Q3 adjusted EPS 75c, consensus 69c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.