Summit Materials downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan downgraded Summit Materials (SUM) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $52.50, up from $43, after the company entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Quikrete Holdings for $52.50 per share in cash. Cementos Argos has agreed to vote all of its shares in favor of the transaction, and a simple majority is needed from shareholders for the transaction to close, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

