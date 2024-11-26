Summit Materials downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Longbow

Longbow downgraded Summit Materials (SUM) to Neutral from Buy after the company entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Quikrete Holdings for $52.50 per share in cash.

