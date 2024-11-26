Summit Materials downgraded to Hold from Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded Summit Materials (SUM) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $52.50, down from $54, after the company agreed to be purchased by Quikrete for $52.50 per share. The firm views the logic of agreeing to the sale as reasonable and the price “as fair.”

