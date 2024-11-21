News & Insights

Summit Materials ‘does not plan to provide any updates’ on talks unless required

November 21, 2024 — 03:00 pm EST

Summit Materials (SUM) issued the following statement in response to media reports: “Summit previously disclosed receipt of a non-binding acquisition proposal and confirmed the Company has held initial discussions with the interested party. Summit does not plan to provide any updates with respect to this matter, except as required under applicable law.”

