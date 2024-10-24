News & Insights

Summit Materials discloses receipt of non-binding acquisition proposal

October 24, 2024 — 08:51 pm EDT

Summit Materials (SUM) “disclosed that it has received a non-binding acquisition proposal. The Company has held initial discussions with the interested party, and, in consultation with its advisors, Summit’s Board of Directors will carefully evaluate the proposal to determine the course of action it believes is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Evercore are acting as financial advisors to Summit, and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is acting as legal advisor.”

SUM

