Summit Materials Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SUM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Summit Materials Inc (Symbol: SUM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.65, changing hands as high as $35.09 per share. Summit Materials Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SUM's low point in its 52 week range is $20.49 per share, with $41.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.77.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.