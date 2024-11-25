Summit Materials Announces Merger with Quikrete Holdings

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Summit Materials ( (SUM) ) has provided an announcement.
Summit Materials, Inc. has entered into a merger agreement with Quikrete Holdings, where Quikrete’s subsidiary will merge with Summit, with Summit becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary. The deal offers $52.50 per share in cash to Summit’s shareholders. The merger will be financed through new debt, existing credit facilities, and cash. Key conditions include shareholder and regulatory approvals, while Summit retains the right to consider superior offers. A termination fee of $279 million applies under specific circumstances.
For a thorough assessment of SUM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Shareholder Alert for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/26/24
- Rivian Gets Conditional DOE Loan of $6.6B for Georgia Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.