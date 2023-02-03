Summit Insights Group Upgrades Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

On February 2, 2023, Summit Insights Group upgraded their outlook for Silicon Laboratories from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.67% Downside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Silicon Laboratories is $152.42. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.67% from its latest reported closing price of $189.74.

The projected annual revenue for Silicon Laboratories is $1,061MM, an increase of 3.60%. The projected annual EPS is $3.74, an increase of 43.26%.

What are large shareholders doing?

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,694,157 shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,801,884 shares, representing a decrease of 6.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 11.41% over the last quarter.

Axa holds 1,148,899 shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,336,920 shares, representing a decrease of 16.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 19.69% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,000,080 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,051,850 shares, representing a decrease of 5.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 15.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 960,383 shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,077,689 shares, representing a decrease of 12.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 18.22% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 825,310 shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 923,566 shares, representing a decrease of 11.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 17.97% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 781 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silicon Laboratories. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SLAB is 0.2548%, a decrease of 7.4621%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 40,270K shares.

Silicon Laboratories Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Its award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Its world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity.

