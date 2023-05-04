Summit Insights Group Upgrades Qorvo (QRVO)

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Summit Insights Group upgraded their outlook for Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.96% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Qorvo is 108.56. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $142.80. The average price target represents an increase of 15.96% from its latest reported closing price of 93.62.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Qorvo is 3,838MM, an increase of 7.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qorvo. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 3.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QRVO is 0.18%, an increase of 12.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.85% to 103,283K shares. The put/call ratio of QRVO is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baupost Group holds 5,732K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,776K shares, representing a decrease of 18.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 8.77% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,607K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,606K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 5.02% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 4,043K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,608K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,866K shares, representing a decrease of 34.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 21.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,082K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,090K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 5.13% over the last quarter.

Qorvo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Qorvo makes a better world possible by providing innovative Radio Frequency (RF) solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers' most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks and defense radar and communications. Qorvo also leverages unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things.

See all Qorvo regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.