Summit Insights Group Upgrades Broadcom (AVGO)

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2023, Summit Insights Group upgraded their outlook for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.52% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Broadcom is 1,010.02. The forecasts range from a low of 887.79 to a high of $1,260.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.52% from its latest reported closing price of 922.26.

The projected annual revenue for Broadcom is 35,900MM, an increase of 0.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 41.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3928 funds or institutions reporting positions in Broadcom. This is an increase of 207 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVGO is 0.96%, an increase of 0.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.93% to 409,917K shares. The put/call ratio of AVGO is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 28,313K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,823K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 0.36% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 22,325K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,911K shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 1.88% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 18,042K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,206K shares, representing a decrease of 6.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 7.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,850K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,004K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 1.79% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 11,575K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,313K shares, representing a decrease of 15.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 17.08% over the last quarter.

Broadcom Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Broadcom Inc., a Delaware corporation headquartered in San Jose, CA, is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Broadcom Inc solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation.

