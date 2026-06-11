Summit Hotel Properties' Series F Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for INN.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Summit Hotel Properties Inc's 5.875% Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock:
In Thursday trading, Summit Hotel Properties Inc's 5.875% Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: INN.PRF) is currently up about 2.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: INN) are up about 1.2%.
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Further INN.PRF Research:
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