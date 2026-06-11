Summit Hotel Properties' Series F Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc's 5.875% Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: INN.PRF) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4688), with shares changing hands as low as $16.25 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.09% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, INN.PRF was trading at a 33.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.48% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for INN.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Summit Hotel Properties Inc's 5.875% Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Summit Hotel Properties Inc's 5.875% Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: INN.PRF) is currently up about 2.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: INN) are up about 1.2%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Further INN.PRF Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.