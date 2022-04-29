Summit Hotel Properties' Series E Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc's 6.250% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: INN.PRE) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5625), with shares changing hands as low as $22.14 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.13% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, INN.PRE was trading at a 7.84% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 25.23% in the "REITs" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for INN.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Summit Hotel Properties Inc's 6.250% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :

In Friday trading, Summit Hotel Properties Inc's 6.250% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: INN.PRE) is currently off about 1.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: INN) are down about 1.2%.

