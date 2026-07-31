Summit Hotel Properties' Series E Preferred Stock Crosses Above 8.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc's 6.250% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: INN.PRE) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5625), with shares changing hands as low as $18.25 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.05% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, INN.PRE was trading at a 25.96% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.89% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of INN.PRE shares, versus INN:

Below is a dividend history chart for INN.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Summit Hotel Properties Inc's 6.250% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :

In Friday trading, Summit Hotel Properties Inc's 6.250% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: INN.PRE) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: INN) are off about 0.5%.

Further INN.PRE Research:

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