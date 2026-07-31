Summit Hotel Properties' Series E Preferred Stock Crosses Above 8.5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of INN.PRE shares, versus INN:
Below is a dividend history chart for INN.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Summit Hotel Properties Inc's 6.250% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :
In Friday trading, Summit Hotel Properties Inc's 6.250% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: INN.PRE) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: INN) are off about 0.5%.
Further INN.PRE Research:
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