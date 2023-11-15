Summit Hotel Properties Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc's 6.250% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: INN.PRE) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5625), with shares changing hands as low as $20.08 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.25% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, INN.PRE was trading at a 16.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.50% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of INN.PRE shares, versus INN:

Below is a dividend history chart for INN.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Summit Hotel Properties Inc's 6.250% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :

In Wednesday trading, Summit Hotel Properties Inc's 6.250% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: INN.PRE) is currently off about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: INN) are down about 0.2%.

