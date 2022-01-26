Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (Symbol: INN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.58, changing hands as high as $9.75 per share. Summit Hotel Properties Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INN's low point in its 52 week range is $8.06 per share, with $11.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.62.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.