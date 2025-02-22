SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES Earnings Preview: Recent $INN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES ($INN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $173,801,002 and earnings of -$0.10 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $INN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,906,172 shares (-68.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,057,278
- H/2 CREDIT MANAGER LP added 1,742,169 shares (+24.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,933,857
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 1,191,506 shares (+21.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,161,816
- UBS GROUP AG added 986,136 shares (+694.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,755,031
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 565,201 shares (-2.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,871,626
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 489,783 shares (+154.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,355,013
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC removed 455,175 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,117,948
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.