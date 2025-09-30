Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Loads Up on Lockheed Martin (LMT) With 12K Shares

Key Points New stake in Lockheed Martin: 12,393 shares added, valued at $5,739,694 as of the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, based on 13F quarter-end position value.

Position represents 1.0295% of fund 13F assets under management.

Post-trade holding: 12,393 shares, valued at $5.74 million as of June 30, 2025.

Lockheed Martin stake places it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC established a new position in Lockheed Martin(NYSE:LMT), acquiring 12,393 shares valued at approximately $5.74 million as of the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, according to a September 29, 2025, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated September 29, 2025, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated a new position in Lockheed Martin(NYSE:LMT), purchasing 12,393 shares. The estimated transaction value was $5.74 million. This brought the fund’s total Lockheed Martin stake to $5.74 million at quarter-end.

What else to know

The new Lockheed Martin position accounts for 1.0295% of the fund’s 13F assets under management and is not among its top five holdings

Top holdings after the filing:

SCHD: $53.05 million (9.5% of AUM) as of June 30, 2025

VUG: $49.21 million (8.8% of AUM) as of June 30, 2025

VYMI: $36.55 million (6.56% of AUM) as of June 30, 2025

NOBL: $24.60 million (4.41% of AUM) as of June 30, 2025

SPBO: $23.23 million (4.17% of AUM) as of June 30, 2025

As of September 28, 2025, Lockheed Martin shares were priced at $487.44, down 15.58% over the past year and lagging the S&P 500 by 29.39 percentage points (one-year total return using 252 trading days, source: FMP as of September 28, 2025).

Lockheed Martin reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $71.84 billion and net income of $4.20 billion for the twelve months ended June 29, 2025

The stock’s annualized dividend yield is 2.66% as of September 29, 2025, and shares are 19.7% below their 52-week high on the same date.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $71.84 billion Net Income (TTM) $4.20 billion Dividend Yield 2.71% Price (as of market close September 29, 2025) $491.98

Company Snapshot

Lockheed Martin provides advanced aerospace and defense products including combat aircraft, missile systems, military helicopters, and space systems, with revenue generated across four business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Lockheed Martin focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, integration, and sustainment of advanced defense and security systems.

Its primary customers are the U.S. government and allied foreign governments, with sales often facilitated through government contracts and foreign military sales programs.

Lockheed Martin Corporation is a leading global aerospace and defense contractor with a diversified portfolio of advanced technology platforms. The company leverages its scale, engineering expertise, and long-standing government relationships to deliver mission-critical solutions for national security and defense. Its focus on innovation and integrated systems supports a strong competitive position in both domestic and international markets.

Foolish take

Lockheed Martin is often thought of strictly as a defense contractor, but it’s also helping to lead the way into space. Contracts with NASA for both spacecraft and upkeep of spacecraft, deals with NOAA for weather satellites and with companies like Blue Origin for lunar landers and other infrastructure are putting Lockheed in a unique position for the future.

However, those are moon shots (pardon the phrasing), and the way to space is long and fraught with peril. Space could turn out to be a serious income stream down the line for Lockheed Martin, but investors will have to hold on long-term to realize serious gains in space versus here on Earth.

Today, Lockheed Martin’s major income comes from contracts with various world governments, which is the basis of both major bear and bull cases. The bulls would say that government contracts tend to be stable and steady, and with the state of the world right now, they’re lucrative. The bears would argue that there’s no telling what future administrations will do, and those contracts aren’t promised for tomorrow, especially as governments shift alliances and leaders.

But, with a strong balance sheet, a long history in this industry, and a long-term dividend payout, Lockheed is generally considered a solid investment for anyone without ethical concerns about the weaponry it produces. Lockheed is looking to the future and exploring a variety of potential income sources, which will help it remain a reliable investment deep into the future.

Glossary

13F assets under management: The total value of securities a fund reports to the SEC on Form 13F.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Stake: The ownership interest or investment a fund or individual holds in a company.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends per share divided by the share price, expressed as a percentage.

Annualized: A figure projected as if it applied for a full year, based on data from a shorter period.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund’s portfolio, ranked by value or percentage of assets.

Foreign military sales programs: U.S. government programs that facilitate the sale of defense equipment to allied foreign nations.

Mission-critical: Essential systems or products that are vital to the operation or success of an organization or mission.

Integration: The process of combining different systems or components into a unified whole.

Sustainment: Ongoing support and maintenance to ensure systems or equipment remain operational over time.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,068%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Kristi Waterworth has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Growth ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.