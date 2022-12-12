Markets
SMMF

Summit Financial To Buy PSB Holding For $53.9 Mln Stock-for-Stock Deal

December 12, 2022 — 11:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) Monday announced a merger agreement with PSB Holding Corp. The deal is worth $53.9 million. As per the agreement, PSB shareholders will receive 1.2347 shares of Summit common stock for each outstanding share of PSB common stock.

Following the consummation of the merger, PSB's bank subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc., will be merged with Summit's bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMMF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.