Summit Financial Group (SMMF) Price Target Increased by 8.00% to 27.54

The average one-year price target for Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) has been revised to 27.54 / share. This is an increase of 8.00% from the prior estimate of 25.50 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.27 to a high of 28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.72% from the latest reported closing price of 24.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in Summit Financial Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMMF is 0.04%, a decrease of 10.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.55% to 4,524K shares. The put/call ratio of SMMF is 2.70, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 305K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 294K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares, representing an increase of 13.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMMF by 6.63% over the last quarter.

Summit Financial Group holds 244K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMMF by 30.14% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 227K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares, representing an increase of 8.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMMF by 1.51% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 196K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares, representing an increase of 37.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMMF by 51.44% over the last quarter.

Summit Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $3.11 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates 43 banking locations.

