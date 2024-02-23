Summit Financial Group (SMMF) Price Target Increased by 30.43% to 30.60

The average one-year price target for Summit Financial Group (NasdaqGS:SMMF) has been revised to 30.60 / share. This is an increase of 30.43% from the prior estimate of 23.46 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.78% from the latest reported closing price of 26.43 / share.

Summit Financial Group Declares $0.22 Dividend

On November 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023 received the payment on December 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $26.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.06%, the lowest has been 2.09%, and the highest has been 4.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.39 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Summit Financial Group. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMMF is 0.06%, an increase of 40.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.17% to 5,840K shares. The put/call ratio of SMMF is 5.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 305K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 277K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 294K shares, representing a decrease of 6.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMMF by 7.52% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 250K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMMF by 24.91% over the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 235K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 90.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMMF by 1,178.41% over the last quarter.

Summit Financial Group holds 209K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 244K shares, representing a decrease of 16.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMMF by 25.80% over the last quarter.

Summit Financial Group Background Information

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $3.11 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates 43 banking locations.

